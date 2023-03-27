‘We thank him for his contribution’: Spurs end unhappy relationship with Conte

Antonio Conte's increasingly fractious relationship with Tottenham Hotspur came to an end with the Premier League club announcing they had parted ways with the Italian.

The writing had been on the wall since last weekend after Conte's furious reaction to a 3-3 draw with Southampton in the Premier League — after which he lambasted his players.

“We can announce that head coach Antonio Conte has left the club by mutual agreement,” Tottenham said on Sunday.

“We achieved Champions League qualification in Antonio's first season at the club. We thank Antonio for his contribution and wish him well for the future.”