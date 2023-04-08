Hunt bemoans Supersport’s loss of home comforts
SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt is disappointed they have lost the advantage of finishing the season at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville.
United enjoyed a good run of eight league wins and four draws at the venue this season, but it no longer meets the requirements to host Premier Soccer League (PSL) matches.
As a result, they have been forced to relocate to Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) Stadium where they are expected to play their remaining home matches against AmaZulu, Stellenbosch and Kaizer Chiefs.
United beat TS Galaxy 2-0 with goals by Siphesihle Ndlovu and Bradley Grobler in either half on Friday to move to second spot on the DStv Premiership standings at their adopted TUT Stadium.
Though they registered a vital three points to keep themselves in the fight for second spot, Hunt said moving away from Lucas Moripe is not ideal at this stage of the season.
“It is a disadvantage because we haven't lost a league game at Lucas Moripe Stadium the whole season,” he said.
“We have given a big advantage away because we are comfortable and we enjoy it there. We have won leagues and trophies there, we have a good record there and this is very disappointing,” said Hunt adding that they were forced to move from Lucas Moripe because the stadium needed repairs.
“There are problems with the stadium, things need to be fixed and I think a lot of stadiums in South Africa need to be fixed because you can’t just leave things. It's like everything in South Africa, we leave things but things need maintenance and upkeep.
“It is disappointing because the pitch there is beautiful and we like it, but we also like the surroundings here at TUT, it is what it is. We have to make a home here and do our best.”
With the win over TS Galaxy, United have opened a three-point lead over Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs in the fight for second place, though they have played one game more than the Soweto giants.
“We were five points clear (ahead of Chiefs and Pirates) and we threw it away over the past couple of weeks. While we were dropping points, they (Pirates and Chiefs) were winning, and Pirates also beat us which was obviously disappointing.
“When it comes to the last three to four games, that’s where it really counts. We just need to get ourselves going and where ever we end up we will be OK. We would have done well, we are pushing but in football sometimes you don’t get what you deserve.
“I think we have really done well with the squad size and it is much harder to acquire players here at SuperSport. We have done out best with loans, free agents and out of contract players.”
Looking back at the match, Hunt was quick to admit that the TUT pitch was not the best but his side managed to get the desired result and keep a clean sheet.
“I thought we were good on a difficult pitch. Moving away from our home ground, we were always worried because we haven’t lost a league game at Lucas Moripe Stadium.
“Our intention was good tonight and I thought we really deserved the victory, but at the same time you could see we haven’t won in two games and the players were a bit edgy but we were really good and got what we deserved.
TS Galaxy coach Sead Ramović shared Hunt’s sentiments about the pitch.
“I am not trying to find excuses but the pitch was not good at all, it favoured them more because they are a team that likes to play long and from second balls.”
Despite the loss, Ramović remains hopeful that they will finish in the top eight.
“We have two more weeks to prepare ourselves because we still have a chance of reaching our goal which is a top eight spot. We have five more games and fifteen points to fight for and we have tough games at home.
“We will try our best to get the points and make our dream come true.”