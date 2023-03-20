Zwane worried Amakhosi could lose momentum

After four successive victories across all competitions now, Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane is concerned their momentum could be blunted by lack of action during the Fifa break.
Chiefs extended their winning run to four games by beating Maritzburg United 3-2 at Harry Gwala Stadium on Saturday, keeping their dream to finish second alive with seven games left in the DStv Premiership. Amakhosi’s next game is on April 1 at home to high-flying Stellenbosch.
Keagan Dolly and Cristian Saile gave Chiefs a two-goal cushion inside the first 10 minutes in Pietermaritzburg before Mogamad de Goede and Amadou Soukouna netted goals that ensured the scoreline was two-all heading into the halftime break. Yusuf Maart’s 76th-minute penalty ensured full points for Amakhosi.
“You can’t lead 2-0 and concede two goals. When you look at the goals we conceded today, you can say that we could have done better. My only worry is that we are starting to gain momentum and we are going to lose this momentum because we’re going to be inactive for two weeks,” Zwane said.
Zwane also reiterated his faith in striker Ashley Du Preez, who looks to have hit top form in recent weeks after having initially struggled to knuckle down at Naturena since joining from Stellenbosch in the off-season. Du Preez teed-up Dolly for Chiefs’ first goal before winning the penalty that was tucked away by Maart.
“We have always believed in Ash [Du Preez], top player, top striker, very explosive, team player as well. Unfortunately for him, his progress was hampered by injuries. Whenever he came back, when we thought he would regain his form, then some niggling injuries would take him off for some time.
“And yes he’s one of the players who have been unfortunate with injuries but I’m happy now he’s doing well for himself. He has managed to play 90 minutes... and actually the turning point in Ash was when he played in this very same field when we played Maritzburg, when he played 120 minutes [in the Nedbank Cup last 32 tie last month].”
Zwane worried Amakhosi could lose momentum
Image: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix
