Foster, Mailula, Tau make formidable spearhead in Broos’ Bafana squad
Image: Jean Catuffe/Getty Images
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos picked three in-form forwards — Al Ahly's Percy Tau, Burnley's Lyle Foster and Mamelodi Sundowns' Cassius Mailula — to spearhead his 23-man squad for this month's crucial 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Liberia.
Bafana meet Liberia at Orlando Stadium on March 24 and in Monrovia on March 28. Four points from the two games will be enough for South Africa to qualify for the next Nations Cup.
Egypt-based Tau, England-based Foster and Mailula have been in scoring form for their clubs. So has Monnapule Saleng for Orlando Pirates, who was also included.
The foursome could make for a destructive attacking quartet for goal-shy Bafana, who are ranked 67th in the world, against a 150th-ranked Liberia, who Broos described as “not a top team but a dangerous team”.
Bafana lost their opening game of Group K 2-1 against Morocco in Rabat in June 2022. Liberia lost their first game 2-0 at home to Morocco, also in June last year.
South Africa's final game of the qualifiers is at home to the Atlas Lions in June and Liberia's is away against Morocco in September.
Morocco, with six points, are all but guaranteed top place with South Africa and Liberia vying for qualification via a second placing.
The tournament in Ivory Coast was moved from June and July this year to January and February 2024 due to heat concerns.
Bafana squad
Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams. Veli Mothwa, Ricardo Goss
Defenders: Nyiko Mobbie, Innocent Maela, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Thapelo Morena, Maphosa Modiba, Grant Kekana, Mothobi Mvala, Siyanda Xulu
Midfielders: Luke le Roux, Njabulo Blom, Sphephelo Sithole, Teboho Mokoena
Forwards: Monnapule Saleng, Themba Zwane, Zakhele Lepasa, Cassius Mailula, Mihlali Mayambela, Bongokuhle Hlongwane, Lyle Foster, Percy Tau
