Du Preez comes off bench to send Chiefs through in cup

Kaizer Chiefs had to rely on Ashely du Preez to come off the bench to turn on the heat, amid a lukewarm display, as they beat Casric Stars 2-1 to book the last spot in the Nedbank Cup quarterfinals on a cool evening here yesterday.
Chiefs join Orlando Pirates, Mamelodi Sundowns, Royal AM, Sekhukhune United, Chippa United, Dondol Stars and Stellenbosch in the Ke Yona Cup's last eight. The draw is billed for SuperSport Studios in Randburg tonight (6pm).
Chiefs handed Kamohelo Mahlatsi a rare start, operating at right wing. Mahlatsi looked rather rusty and out of his depth. Sibusiso Milazi, who's on loan at Casric from Chiefs, also started the game, while another Amakhosi loanee at the club, Keletso Sifama, started off the bench.
The first half was like watching paint dry. Both teams lost the ball easily and struggled to put together passes. Even so, Chiefs attacker Mduduzi Shabalala showed flashes of brilliance, thanks to his ability to take on defenders. Shabalala missed in a 1v1 situation early in the second half. Chiefs took the lead as early as the 11th minute via Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana's calmly-slotted spot-kick after referee Olani Kwinda adjudged Abubaker to have handled the ball inside the box.
The tempo of the game picked up in the second half thanks to the introduction of Du Preez and Dillan Solomons for Bimenyimana and Mahlatsi respectively early in the stanza. The speedy Chiefs duo combined brilliantly down the right flank a number of times. A moment of confusion at the back saw Zitha Kwinika losing the ball on his feet, allowing Casric striker Kgopotso Mosadi to pounce to make it 1-all in the 62rd minute.
Zwane withdrew Kwinika after that costly error with Happy Mashiane replacing him, forcing Solomons to drift to right-back. As he was walking off the pitch, Kwinika made a gesture of apology to the Amakhosi fans, who clapped for him. Casric's celebrations were short-lived as Du Preez's tap-in put Chiefs back in the lead a few seconds later. Du Preez was tee-up by Keagan Dolly.
Elsewhere, TS Galaxy and Stellenbosch produced a nine-goal thriller at Mbombela Stadium, with the Western Cape side prevailing 6-3 to enter tonight's draw. Devan Titus, Iqraam Rayners (two goals), Andre de Jong, Junior Mendieta and Ibraheem Jabaar all scored for Stellies, while Yaimal Medina, Masilakhe Phohlongo and Kamogelo Sebelebele netted for Galaxy
Stellies hammer Galaxy in nine-goal thriller
Du Preez comes off bench to send Chiefs through in cup
Image: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix
