×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Middendorp proud of breaching 400 games as mentor in SA

‘It’s a pleasure for me to see this’

10 February 2023 - 10:23
Athenkosi Tsotsi Sports Reporter
Swallows coach Ernst Middendorp.
Swallows coach Ernst Middendorp.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Swallows coach Ernst Middendorp says surpassing  400 games in the Premier Soccer League as a coach is a  compliment to the work hes done in SA football. 

The 64-year-old German coach has during his time in SA had four spells at Maritzburg United, two at Kaizer Chiefs, and has shown face at Golden Arrows, Bloemfontein Celtic, Free State Stars, Chippa United and is now with the Dube Birds. 

All in all, Middendorp has taken charge of 402 games in all competitions and gushed over the achievement when speaking to the media at the PSL headquarters yesterday, ahead of his sides visit to Stellenbosch for a Nedbank last 32 match at the Athlone Stadium (3pm) tomorrow. 

“Incredible, it’s a huge compliment, said Middendorp.

Swallows secure important win over Richards Bay, AmaZulu and Maritzburg share spoils in KZN derby

Swallows received a big boost in their fight against relegation on Friday night with a crucial 1-0 victory over Richards Bay at Dobsonville Stadium.
Sport
6 days ago

Please respect the decisions of the chairmen and owners, they don’t bring somebody in who doesn’t know what he’s doing. Four hundred and two, and it will be more, personally it’s an incredible milestone, you cannot discard it away, and there are no arguments. It’s a pleasure for me to see this, he said. 

During his time in SA, Middendorp has gained the reputation of being an abrasive figure, especially with the media – and thats something he does not deny. “Of course I’m stubborn, there’s no doubt about it. At certain moments I’m showing signs of madness, there’s no doubt about it,” said Middendorp. 

The well-travelled coach also commands great respect among his peers. Recently, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena painted a picture of Middendorp being a mentor of his, and many players he has coached consider him a father figure. 

The players are the ones who recognise what you are doing, they can see what you are talking to them about, he said. 

“Players, at the end of the day, recognise what is good for them, good for their development and progress. These are the type of recognition and assessments that are crucial for me, it’s important to get feedback and this is what means the most to me, getting feedback from people I work with, either the club owner or a player.  

Middendorp blasts match officials after draw at Galaxy

Lamenting the red-card that was given to his wing-back Gregory Damons and their disallowed goal, capricious Swallows coach Ernst "Mazinyo" Middendorp ...
Sport
3 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

‘South Africans are grateful we exist’ Malema on their latest ejection from Sona
Afriforum release video of businessman assaulting woman and child