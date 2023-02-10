“Please respect the decisions of the chairmen and owners, they don’t bring somebody in who doesn’t know what he’s doing. Four hundred and two, and it will be more, personally it’s an incredible milestone, you cannot discard it away, and there are no arguments. It’s a pleasure for me to see this,” he said.
During his time in SA, Middendorp has gained the reputation of being an abrasive figure, especially with the media – and that’s something he does not deny. “Of course I’m stubborn, there’s no doubt about it. At certain moments I’m showing signs of madness, there’s no doubt about it,” said Middendorp.
The well-travelled coach also commands great respect among his peers. Recently, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena painted a picture of Middendorp being a mentor of his, and many players he has coached consider him a father figure.
“The players are the ones who recognise what you are doing, they can see what you are talking to them about,” he said.
“Players, at the end of the day, recognise what is good for them, good for their development and progress. These are the type of recognition and assessments that are crucial for me, it’s important to get feedback and this is what means the most to me, getting feedback from people I work with, either the club owner or a player.”
Middendorp proud of breaching 400 games as mentor in SA
‘It’s a pleasure for me to see this’
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Swallows coach Ernst Middendorp says surpassing 400 games in the Premier Soccer League as a coach is a compliment to the work he’s done in SA football.
The 64-year-old German coach has during his time in SA had four spells at Maritzburg United, two at Kaizer Chiefs, and has shown face at Golden Arrows, Bloemfontein Celtic, Free State Stars, Chippa United and is now with the Dube Birds.
All in all, Middendorp has taken charge of 402 games in all competitions and gushed over the achievement when speaking to the media at the PSL headquarters yesterday, ahead of his side’s visit to Stellenbosch for a Nedbank last 32 match at the Athlone Stadium (3pm) tomorrow.
“Incredible, it’s a huge compliment,” said Middendorp.
Swallows secure important win over Richards Bay, AmaZulu and Maritzburg share spoils in KZN derby
“Please respect the decisions of the chairmen and owners, they don’t bring somebody in who doesn’t know what he’s doing. Four hundred and two, and it will be more, personally it’s an incredible milestone, you cannot discard it away, and there are no arguments. It’s a pleasure for me to see this,” he said.
During his time in SA, Middendorp has gained the reputation of being an abrasive figure, especially with the media – and that’s something he does not deny. “Of course I’m stubborn, there’s no doubt about it. At certain moments I’m showing signs of madness, there’s no doubt about it,” said Middendorp.
The well-travelled coach also commands great respect among his peers. Recently, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena painted a picture of Middendorp being a mentor of his, and many players he has coached consider him a father figure.
“The players are the ones who recognise what you are doing, they can see what you are talking to them about,” he said.
“Players, at the end of the day, recognise what is good for them, good for their development and progress. These are the type of recognition and assessments that are crucial for me, it’s important to get feedback and this is what means the most to me, getting feedback from people I work with, either the club owner or a player.”
Middendorp blasts match officials after draw at Galaxy
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos