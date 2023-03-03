“I take this opportunity to thank you personally for identifying my coaching talent and appointing me head coach of Chippa United without being advised by anyone.
Former Chippa United coach Morgan Mammila retires from coaching
Former Chippa United coach Morgan Mammila has retired from coaching.
Mammila was sacked this week after a poor run of results and in a letter to Chippa boss Siviwe Mpengesi, thanking him for the opportunity to coach the club, confirmed he will retire from coaching.
He was put in charge of the team in October last year amid severe criticism because he didn’t have coaching qualifications, but he has since obtained CAF D and C licences.
“I have taken a decision to retire from coaching with the achievements you have helped me achieve with your team,” he said in the letter to Mpengesi.
“I take this opportunity to thank you personally for identifying my coaching talent and appointing me head coach of Chippa United without being advised by anyone.
“I congratulate you for making me the first coach to win four games in a row at Chippa United and first DStv Premiership coach to win four games in a row for the 2022/2023 season.
“It can only take a genius person or special gifted person to take the decision you took by identifying my coaching capabilities and to appoint me as head coach of your team.
“I feel honoured for coaching your team for the past 14 DStv Premiership matches on which 5 wins, 4 draws, 5 losses, 17 goals scored and also took the team to last 16 of the Nedbank Cup.
“The past two seasons (2020/2021 and 2021/2022), Chippa United have only managed to register 5 wins in 30 league matches with no home win at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.
“But through your vision, this season the team managed to win 5 out of 14 matches with me as head coach and also two home wins at the Nelson Mandela Stadium after two years.
Mammila thanked Mpengesi for helping him get coaching badges.
“How can I forget the lifetime coaching badges you paid for me, my chairman. I bow out of the team a happy man because I have done my part for the success of the team.”
