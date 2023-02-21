Moloi concerned about his youngsters despite win

With Baroka having an inexperienced crop of players, their coach Bushy Moloi says they are helping them to understand the concept of game management.
On the weekend in their Motsepe Foundation Championship clash against provincial foes Venda FA, Baroka managed to get a 3-1 win at their home base in Lebowakgomo. The three goals in the first half were enough to gift Moloi's side three points and take them to eighth place on the log with 22 points.
Moloi was pleased with the win but was concerned by how his charges took their eyes off the ball after they ran into a commanding lead.
“Our boys did well," said Moloi.
“We got in three quick goals and unfortunately our youngsters got overwhelmed by the situation and conceded a goal, a stupid one. That’s where we learn every single time; it was a game of two halves, where our kids were battling in the first few minutes of the second but we managed to squeeze in and win the game," he said.
“Our structure is solid because we can do well when we keep our shape and when we attack we can dislodge our opponents," Moloi said.
"We have to give our boys possession discipline and manage them in terms of kilometres. A lot of teams concede a lot of goals, not because they are not doing well but because their player management has not been effective," said the Baroka mentor.
Eight-placed with 22 points, Baroka will take on Papi Zothwane's Uthongathi today at the Princess Magogo Stadium (3pm). When looking at their opponents, who are also on 22 points after 18 matches, Moloi said they have the KwaZulu-Natal ball-playing identity and a draw away from home would be a good result for them.
“I’ll be happy to come back home with a draw and if a win can be provided, then why not. Uthongathi is a team that plays wonderful football, they maintain it does not matter how you press them, they want to continue having possession, they are a KwaZulu-Natal team."
NFD Results:
Uthongathi 0, Cape Town Spurs 1, TTM 1, Casric Stars 1, Magesi 0, JDR Stars 1, Pretoria Caillies 0, Platinum City Rovers 0, Baroka 3, Venda 1, Black Leopards 0, Polokwane City 0, All Stars 1, Pretoria University 3.
NFD Fixtures (all times 3.30pm)
Today: Hungry Lions v Pretoria Caillies, Sivos Training Centre Stadium; Platinum City Rovers v Casric Stars, Olen Park; Uthongathi v Baroka, Princess Magogo Stadium.
Tomorrow: Polokwane City v All Stars, Old Peter Mokaba Stadium; Cape Town Spurs v TTM, Athlone Stadium; JDR Stars v Black Leopards, Soshanguve Giant Stadium; Pretoria University v Magesi, Tuks Stadium; Venda v NB La Masia, Thohoyandou Stadium.
Moloi concerned about his youngsters despite win
Baroka coach says he'll be happy with a draw at Uthongathi
Image: Lefty Shivambu
