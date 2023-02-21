×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Moloi concerned about his youngsters despite win

Baroka coach says he'll be happy with a draw at Uthongathi

21 February 2023 - 08:40
Athenkosi Tsotsi Sports Reporter
Baroka FC coach Bushy Moloi during the Motsepe Foundation Championship match between Pretoria Callies FC and Baroka FC at Lucas Moripe Stadium on January 29, 2023 in Pretoria.
Baroka FC coach Bushy Moloi during the Motsepe Foundation Championship match between Pretoria Callies FC and Baroka FC at Lucas Moripe Stadium on January 29, 2023 in Pretoria.
Image: Lefty Shivambu

With Baroka having an inexperienced crop of players, their coach Bushy Moloi says they are helping them to understand the concept of game management.

On the weekend in their Motsepe Foundation Championship clash against provincial foes Venda FA, Baroka managed to get a 3-1 win at their home base in Lebowakgomo. The three goals in the first half were enough to gift Moloi's side three points and take them to eighth place on the log with 22 points. 

Moloi was pleased with the win but was concerned by how his charges took their eyes off the ball after they ran into a commanding lead. 

“Our boys did well," said Moloi.

“We got in three quick goals and unfortunately our youngsters got overwhelmed by the situation and conceded a goal, a stupid one. That’s where we learn every single time; it was a game of two halves, where our kids were battling in the first few minutes of the second but we managed to squeeze in and win the game," he said. 

“Our structure is solid because we can do well when we keep our shape and when we attack we can dislodge our opponents," Moloi said.

"We have to give our boys possession discipline and manage them in terms of kilometres. A lot of teams concede a lot of goals, not because they are not doing well but because their player management has not been effective," said the Baroka mentor. 

Eight-placed with 22 points, Baroka will take on Papi Zothwane's Uthongathi today at the Princess Magogo Stadium (3pm). When looking at their opponents, who are also on 22 points after 18 matches, Moloi said they have the KwaZulu-Natal ball-playing identity and a draw away from home would be a good result for them. 

“I’ll be happy to come back home with a draw and if a win can be provided, then why not. Uthongathi is a team that plays wonderful football, they maintain it does not matter how you press them, they want to continue having possession, they are a KwaZulu-Natal team."

NFD Results:

Uthongathi 0, Cape Town Spurs 1, TTM 1, Casric Stars 1, Magesi 0, JDR Stars 1, Pretoria Caillies 0, Platinum City Rovers 0, Baroka 3, Venda 1, Black Leopards 0, Polokwane City 0, All Stars 1, Pretoria University 3. 

NFD Fixtures (all times 3.30pm)

Today: Hungry Lions v Pretoria Caillies, Sivos Training Centre Stadium; Platinum City Rovers v Casric Stars, Olen Park; Uthongathi v Baroka, Princess Magogo Stadium. 

Tomorrow: Polokwane City v All Stars, Old Peter Mokaba Stadium; Cape Town Spurs v TTM, Athlone Stadium; JDR Stars v Black Leopards, Soshanguve Giant Stadium; Pretoria University v Magesi, Tuks Stadium; Venda v NB La Masia, Thohoyandou Stadium. 

How video session sharpened Arrows against Chiefs

Golden Arrows coach Vusumuzi “Kanu” Vilakazi has reflected on how they substituted pep talk for a motivational video clip ahead of delivering a ...
Sport
7 hours ago

Gallants bank on CAF form to inspire survival

Following their impressive form in the CAF Confederation Cup, Marumo Gallants caretaker coach Raymond Mdaka is optimistic that they will translate ...
Sport
7 hours ago

Lorch fan Shabalala looks forward to his first derby

With a maiden official Soweto derby beckoning, exciting Kaizer Chiefs youngster Mduduzi Shabalala, 19, has laid bare the affection he had as a kid ...
Sport
7 hours ago

Dream Bucs move caught Makhaula by surprise

Orlando Pirates' new signing Makhehlene Makhaula has admitted to being surprised by his move to the club last month as he was planning to retire at ...
Sport
8 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Drone footage shows houses and cars submerged in water: Vaal floods
Heartbreaking moment AKA’s daughter cries at her dad’s memorial