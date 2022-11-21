Referee Gomes proud to represent SA in Qatar

More often than not, card-happy referee Victor Gomes has been scapegoated by the football fans, thanks to his uncompromising yet petulant nature at times.
Gomes is currently flying the South African flag high at the ongoing World Cup in Qatar. Before departing alongside linesman Zakhele Siwela and physician Thulani Ngwenya, Sowetan had an opportunity to interview the 39-year-old Gomes. Quizzed on how he handles the criticism, Gomes was adamant that he got more plaudits than insults and criticism.
“I don’t get insults. I get more praises than insults and criticism. When you are on top of the mountain, everybody will throw stones at you, that’s why you go high because you use those stones to build your way higher. So, it’s important to stay focused and humble,” Gomes said.
In 322 matches he has overseen in all competitions since his first game in 2008, Gomes has flashed a whopping 51 red cards, awarding 110 penalties in the process. The Joburg-born whistle-man concedes mistakes do happen some days, highlighting the importance of using them as a learning curve.
“There are days where you know you’ve not done well and you know there are days where you can do better. We are human, we also make mistakes and what is most important is to learn from those mistakes and move forward,” Gomes said.
Among big matches Gomes has officiated in are last year’s Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) final between Egypt and Senegal alongside the Champions League decider between Al Ahly and Wydad Casablanca in May. It is the 39-year-old referee’s first World Cup.
“It was a little boy’s dream to go to a World Cup. I know that the whole country is supporting me. I know that I am respected, so my aim is to make sure I wear the South African flag with pride in Qatar. I want to make our country proud,” Gomes noted.
