SuperSport will continue blooding youngsters, says coach Gavin Hunt
SuperSport United have punched above their weight this season despite limited playing resources, with coach Gavin Hunt saying the club will continue blooding youngsters from youth structures.
Hunt has shown faith in junior graduates such as Thapelo Maseko, Selaelo Rasebotja and Patrick Maswanganyi, sticking to United's brief of promoting young players.
Despite their lack of experience in some areas, the team have performed admirably, sitting second on the DStv Premiership behind runaway leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.
“It started during Covid-19, where the Diski Challenge [reserve side] players came into the first team and it just carried on with that,” Hunt said as they prepared to take on ABC Motsepe League side Dondol Stars in the Nedbank Cup last 32 at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville on Wednesday night.
“Some have already made their debuts last season, so we will continue with that because it is the policy of the club. We are not a buying club, we are a club that has to produce our own and that’s what they have done since the last time I was here.
“We have had to box clever and do the right things, try to get the right players in. Obviously if the Diski side does well, a lot of those players will come to the first team.
“I have also brought in some players to the first team this year, including Thapelo Maseko, and we will go on next season because of the financial constraints and that is the bottom line.”
Hunt has a few senior veterans in his squad, including Onismor Bhasera, former Bafana Bafana captain Thulani Hlatshwayo, Siyabonga Nhlapo, Bradley Grobler and Thamsanqa Gabuza.
“Bringing in players like 'Tyson' [Hlatshwayo], I think his best years are still ahead of him because centrebacks only mature at 34 or 35 in my opinion. The best in the world are all over 30.
“He is still 31, he still has years ahead of him. He came into the squad and has done a hell of a job for us. He had a bad injury now, that is part and parcel of the game, but he will come back.”
