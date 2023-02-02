Selection headache for Pirates as new signings and Lorch raise hands
Riveiro feels Bucs have hit right form for Downs clash
By Sihle Ndebele - 02 February 2023 - 13:51
Orlando Pirates' recent purple patch seems to have jacked up coach Jose Riveiro's belief that they have necessary qualities to stop rampaging Mamelodi Sundowns.
On the back of winning three games on the trot, Pirates host runaway table-toppers Sundowns, who boast 14 straight league wins, at Orlando Stadium on Saturday (3.30pm)...
Selection headache for Pirates as new signings and Lorch raise hands
Riveiro feels Bucs have hit right form for Downs clash
Orlando Pirates' recent purple patch seems to have jacked up coach Jose Riveiro's belief that they have necessary qualities to stop rampaging Mamelodi Sundowns.
On the back of winning three games on the trot, Pirates host runaway table-toppers Sundowns, who boast 14 straight league wins, at Orlando Stadium on Saturday (3.30pm)...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos