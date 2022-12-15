×

Soccer

Stop telling Hugo Broos who to call up, says Igesund

Ex-Bafana mentor says coach should be given freedom to do his job

15 December 2022 - 11:01
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Gordon Igesund.
Gordon Igesund.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu

With many names, especially those of European-based players, being thrown around for incumbent Bafana Bafana mentor Hugo Broos to call up, Gordon Igesund has urged people to let the Belgian select players of his choice in peace.

Players such as Lebo Mothiba, who plies his trade for French League1 club Strasbourg and Lebo Phiri of French League 2 side Paris FC, among others, have been recommended to Broos by many. However, the Belgian has been reluctant to select them. Igesund, who mentored Bafana between 2012 and 2014, has entreated people to stop telling Broos who to pick.

Let the coach work in peace. Hes an experienced coach, who knows what hes doing. People should stop telling him who to select. He knows why he doesnt prefer these players who are playing in Europe. Even if he can call a player from the second division, its okay if it is his choice. How can the coach be held responsible if hes told who to pick? Let the man do his job the way he wants to,Igesund told Sowetan.

Continuing to advocate for Broos to select players he likes, Igesund reflected on how he was criticised when he selected Dean Furman, who was at the time on the books of English fourth-tier side Oldham Athletic, in 2012. Furman went on to be a household name in SA football, racking up 53 Bafana appearances.

As a coach you must always follow your gut feelings. When I discovered an unknown boy called Dean Furman in 2012 many people slated me, saying I am not serious. Imagine if I listened to those critics, Furman would not have been known and Bafana would have missed out on a fine midfielder, Igesund said.

Bafanas next fixture is against Liberia in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers at home on March 20 next year. The two nations will meet again eight days later, away.

