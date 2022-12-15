Richards Bay coach Vasili Manousaki has revealed what new signing Ovella Ochieng is bringing to the club.
The Kenyan international joined Richards Bay on a two-year-deal as a free agent.
The 22-year-old was on the books of Marumo Gallants between August 2021 and January 2022, and was confirmed as their new addition yesterday.
Manousaki said the winger could play both sides and also as a number nine, and likes to take on players.
“It was something that the chairman was working behind the scenes, and he comes with a fantastic attitude,” Manousaki explained to Sowetan yesterday.
“He is a winger and he can play both sides. He can play at number nine if we want to. We needed an attacking player and he is really positive and has very good body language...”
At 22, Ochieng comes with a bit of international experience, having represented his national team 10 times and scoring a single goal.
“I am excited to see what the kid can do. He is coming with international experience. He has been good at training and it will be interesting to see when his confidence starts to grow, and how he does with the ball,” he said.
“So, let’s see what else he can contribute, something fresh and something new, and we are excited to see what he can do.”
Meanwhile, Manousaki said the players were rejuvenated ahead of the DStv Premiership resumption at the end of the month.
The Natal Rich Boyz will return to action on December 21, when they host struggling Swallows.
“The break came at a time when we had momentum, but the boys are rejuvenated and we explained to them that it will be tough in the second round and if we can put in a bit more effort then that will set us up.
“We will try to get into the position where we can relax and to be honest, if we end in the top 10, we will have done a good job.”
Manousaki impressed by new recruit Ochieng
‘He is versatile, can take on players’
Image: Supplied
