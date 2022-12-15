×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Manousaki impressed by new recruit Ochieng

‘He is versatile, can take on players’

15 December 2022 - 11:15
Neville Khoza Journalist
Richards Bay New signing Ovella Ochieng.
Richards Bay New signing Ovella Ochieng.
Image: Supplied

Richards Bay coach Vasili Manousaki has revealed what new signing Ovella Ochieng is bringing to the club.

The Kenyan international joined Richards Bay on a two-year-deal as a free agent.

The 22-year-old was on the books of Marumo Gallants between August 2021 and January 2022, and was confirmed as their new addition yesterday.

Manousaki said the winger could play both sides and also as a number nine, and likes to take on players.

“It was something that the chairman was working behind the scenes, and he comes with a fantastic attitude,” Manousaki explained to Sowetan yesterday.

“He is a winger and he can play both sides. He can play at number nine if we want to. We needed an attacking player and he is really positive and has very good body language...”

At 22, Ochieng comes with a bit of international experience, having represented his national team 10 times and scoring a single goal.

“I am excited to see what the kid can do. He is coming with international experience. He has been good at training and it will be interesting to see when his confidence starts to grow, and how he does with the ball,” he said.

“So, let’s see what else he can contribute, something fresh and something new, and we are excited to see what he can do.”

Meanwhile, Manousaki said the players were rejuvenated ahead of the DStv Premiership resumption at the end of the month.

The Natal Rich Boyz will return to action on December 21, when they host struggling Swallows.

“The break came at a time when we had momentum, but the boys are rejuvenated and we explained to them that it will be tough in the second round and if we can put in a bit more effort then that will set us up.

“We will try to get into the position where we can relax and to be honest, if we end in the top 10, we will have done a good job.”

Stop telling Hugo Broos who to call up, says Igesund

With many names, especially those of European-based players, being thrown around for incumbent Bafana Bafana mentor Hugo Broos to call up, Gordon ...
Sport
23 minutes ago

Safa loses R20m Transnet backing for School of Excellence

In what will be a blow to development in domestic football, Transnet has pulled the plug on its longstanding sponsorship of Safa’s School of ...
Sport
55 minutes ago

Lady D makes the cut for Pitso’s coaching course

Most people know her as the diehard soccer fan who would do anything to attend Orlando Pirates matches, including hitchhiking to stadiums across the ...
News
3 hours ago

Maluleke could be the new Tembo at SuperSport

SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt has explained the role veteran midfielder Jabu Maluleke will play at the club.
Sport
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Mmamoloko Kubayi calls for state of disaster to be declared in GP after floods
President Cyril Ramaphosa to meet ministers over Eskom