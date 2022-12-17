×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Morocco's World Cup success boosts academy that gave players a start

By Reuters - 17 December 2022 - 09:43
Morocco midfielder Azzedine Ounahi is one of the players who were schooled at the famed Mohammed VI Football Academy.
Morocco midfielder Azzedine Ounahi is one of the players who were schooled at the famed Mohammed VI Football Academy.
Image: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

At a soccer academy near Rabat, 100 young Moroccans hope to emulate the success of alumni who took the national team to a World Cup semifinal and will play in a third-place game on Saturday.

Morocco spent $13m about R229m) to build the Mohammed VI Football Academy in 2010 when the kingdom's soccer scene was in the doldrums, lagging behind African counterparts after having failed to reach the World Cup since 1998.

While many of the triumphant African Lions squad grew up abroad, four of those who were born in Morocco trained as youngsters at the nation's principal academy, which brings in talent from across the country.

“Skill has always existed in Morocco, but proper training of talents at a younger age was lacking,” said the academy's Tarik El Khazri who coached Youssef En-Nesyri, scorer of Morocco's winning headed goal in their quarterfinal defeat of Spain.

“We have players from across Morocco and from different social groups ... talent is the main criteria.”

The three other national team players who studied and trained at the academy are Azzedine Ounahi, Nayef Aguerd and Ahmed Reda Tagnaouti.

The academy stretches over 17 hectares and has its own boarding house, restaurant, clinic, entertainment hall, swimming pool and classrooms, as well as nine pitches including a covered one.

The curriculum combines training on the pitch with classroom classes, most students leave the academy with a bachelor’s degree.

Some 90% of graduates get jobs as soccer players, said Belmahdi Abdellatif, another coach, and most big Moroccan teams contain players who started out at the academy.

Others have gone to play in Europe.

Meanwhile, Moroccan soccer is on the up, with its clubs winning all three pan-African tournaments this year.

“After the successful participation of the Moroccan national team, we are flooded with applications,” said Khazri.

“Players and staff are very proud to see former graduates contributing to the prowess of the national team.”

'I think the world as a whole is proud of this Moroccan team': Regragui

Morocco leave Qatar disappointed but filled with pride at having written their names into the history books by becoming the first African team to ...
Sport
2 days ago

Croatia may have lost but they had glittering World Cup run

Croatia's run to the semi-finals of a second consecutive World Cup was nothing short of remarkable for the small Balkan nation and even Tuesday's 3-0 ...
Sport
2 days ago

This is how Morocco can beat France: ex-Chiefs coach Muhsin Ertugral

Muhsin Ertugral believes Morocco should stick to the tactical ploy that has tactics that have worked wonders for them thus far if they are to reach ...
Sport
3 days ago

France wary of Morocco threat, preparing for wall of noise

France will go into tonight's World Cup semi-final against Morocco with the utmost respect for their giant-killing opponents as the defending ...
Sport
3 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa criticises cadres for disunity after heckling disrupts opening speech ...
Mmamoloko Kubayi calls for state of disaster to be declared in GP after floods