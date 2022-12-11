×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Giroud header sends France past England into World Cup semifinals

By Reuters - 11 December 2022 - 09:12
France striker Olivier Giroud celebrates with team-mates after he scored to make it 2-1 during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 quarter final match against England at Al Bayt Stadium on December 10, 2022 in Al Khor, Qatar.
France striker Olivier Giroud celebrates with team-mates after he scored to make it 2-1 during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 quarter final match against England at Al Bayt Stadium on December 10, 2022 in Al Khor, Qatar.
Image: Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

A brilliant Olivier Giroud header 12 minutes from time kept France on course to retain their World Cup title with a 2-1 win over England in a tight last quarterfinal on Saturday.

Aurelien Tchouameni put France ahead with a long-range strike after 17 minutes but England skipper Harry Kane equalised with a 54th minute penalty after a foul by the French midfielder on Bukayo Saka.

Giroud headed home the winner from an Antoine Griezmann cross and England's hopes of getting back on level terms again foundered when Kane skied a second penalty over the bar six minutes from the final whistle.

Morocco write history as they become first African, Arab side in World Cup semifinals

Morocco wrote World Cup history on Saturday night as the first African and Arab country to reach the tournament’s semi-finals, continuing their ...
Sport
3 hours ago

France will play Morocco for a place in the final on Wednesday after the North Africans beat Portugal 1-0 in Saturday's earlier quarterfinal. 

In the process, Kane became England's joint-record goalscorer with the penalty against France, taking him level on 53 with Wayne Rooney.

It was the second goal of the tournament for Kane, 29, who was top scorer in Russia four years ago with six.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Confrontation caught on CCTV after alleged racism incident at Cape Town bar
‘Mkhwebane is intellectually unfit for her position’: Witness slams suspended ...