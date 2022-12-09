Players from Manchester United, Manchester City, Real Madrid, AC Milan and PSG have shone the brightest at the ongoing World Cup in Qatar. Sihle Ndebele analyses how these clubs are enjoying good representation at the global spectacle.
Top teams enjoy good World Cup showing
European powerhouses' stars dominate global spectacle
Image: Carl Recine
Players from Manchester United, Manchester City, Real Madrid, AC Milan and PSG have shone the brightest at the ongoing World Cup in Qatar. Sihle Ndebele analyses how these clubs are enjoying good representation at the global spectacle.
Manchester United
Truth be told, United have more players who have impressed at the ongoing World Cup. Portugal's Bruno Fernandes has been the Red Devils' most influential player in Qatar, inspiring his nation to the quarterfinals of this tournament, where they meet Morocco on Saturday. Fernandez has managed two goals and three assists in Qatar.
Another United star who's having a brilliant World Cup is Brazil's Casemiro. The 30-year-old central midfielder's unrivalled defensive traits and ability to break attacks give Brazil that needed balance as most of their players are offensive-minded.
Having been scapegoated for the longest of times at United, defender Harry Maguire has also been decent for England, while his Three Lions mate Marcus Rashford is also having a solid tournament with three goals to his name. England's Luke Shaw has also been brilliant.
Manchester City
Partnering with PSG superstar Lionel Messi to spearhead Argentina's attack, fledging striker Julián Álvarez has been, hands down, City's most instrumental player at the World Cup. The 22-year-old has played a telling role in Argentina securing their quarterfinal tickets, boasting two goals from four games.
Despite Switzerland crashing out in the last 16 at the hands of Portugal, who humiliated them 6-1 on Tuesday, City defender Manuel Akanji had a World Cup to remember. Akanji even scored Switzerland's solitary goal against Portugal.
Other City centre-backs in John Stones and Nathan Ake have been fantastic for England and the Netherlands respectively, while Phil Foden has also been decent, managing two assists and a goal despite limited game time for the Three Lions.
Real Madrid
Vinícius Jr. of Brazil has been Madrid's main man in Qatar, aiding Brazil to a smooth progression to the last eight, where they meet Croatia tomorrow. Vinícius's blistering skills and pace have made him one of the most exciting players to watch. The Madrid star has a goal and two assists in Qatar.
In the absence of tried and tested French midfielders, who helped the country win the last edition of this global showpiece, Paul Pogba and N'Golo Kanté, Madrid's Aurélien Tchouaméni has stepped up to the plate and solidified the French midfield. Croatia's Luka Modric, despite being 37, has also flown the Madrid flag high. Madrid centre-back Éder Militão has hardly put his foot wrong for Brazil as well.
AC Milan
Olivier Giroud is Milan's best player in Qatar. The French striker has delivered three goals from three matches, helping his nation to reach the last eight. Giroud is now France's all-time top-scorer. After his older brother Lucas Hernandez was ruled out of the tournament with an anterior cruciate ligament rupture in their 4-1 Group D opener win over Australia, Theo stepped up to the plate.
Theo has made the French left-back position his own in his brother's absence, boasting two assists. Portugal's Rafael Leão is another Milan star who has impressed, managing two goals despite being mainly used as a supersub.
PSG
Tournament's top-scorer Kylian Mbappé leads PSG's contingent at the World Cup with an impressive five goals for France. Morocco's Achraf Hakimi is another PSG star who has done extremely well in Qatar, inspiring the North African nation to a historic feat of reaching the last eight for the first time ever. Messi has also been brilliant for Argentina with three goals.
