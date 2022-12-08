×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Kenya launches bid to co-host Africa Cup of Nations in 2027

By Reuters - 08 December 2022 - 12:39
Dancers perform during the opening ceremony of the IAAF Under-18 World Championships in athletics at Kasarani Stadium in Nairobi, Kenya on July 16 2017. Kenya intends to bid to host soccer's 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.
Dancers perform during the opening ceremony of the IAAF Under-18 World Championships in athletics at Kasarani Stadium in Nairobi, Kenya on July 16 2017. Kenya intends to bid to host soccer's 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.
Image: Ben Hoskins/Getty Images for IAAF

Kenya said on Wednesday it intended to bid to co-host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations with other countries in East Africa.

An official statement from the country's presidential office said the intention is to build a national team that can qualify for the 2030 World Cup. Kenya have never qualified for a World Cup.

The statement comes shortly after Fifa decided to lift a suspension imposed on the Football Kenya Federation in February.

“The Council of Ministers noted that the organisation of the cup in co-operation will show the power of sports in improving regional co-operation,” the presidency said.

England coach Eddie Jones sacked soon after team booed in Boks defeat

Eddie Jones's rollercoaster ride as England coach came to an end on Tuesday when he was sacked by the Rugby Football Union following a review into ...
Sport
1 day ago

South Africa take the title in inaugural hockey men’s Nations Cup

A Dayaan Cassiem masterclass led South Africa to victory over Ireland in the thrilling final of the inaugural FIH Hockey Men’s Nations Cup South ...
Sport
3 days ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Confrontation caught on CCTV after alleged racism incident at Cape Town bar
‘Mkhwebane is intellectually unfit for her position’: Witness slams suspended ...