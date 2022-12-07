Experienced Gordinho aims to help City achieve goals

Cape Town City new defender Lorenzo Gordinho plans to use the experience he gained while in Denmark to help the Citizens achieve their projected goal for the season.
Gordinho joined the Citizens on a three-year-deal and will be eligible to play from January 1, the club confirmed yesterday.
The former Kaizer Chiefs, Bidvest Wits and Bloemfontein Celtic defender recently parted ways with Danish side HB Koge after making 16 appearances for the club in all competitions.
He left SA in 2020 to join Viborg from now-defunct Bidvest Wits before moving to Koge earlier this year.
The 28-year-old's arrival marks his return to SA football after spending just two years in Denmark and said he now has a different perspective on football.
“Before coming here I was at a club in Denmark called HB Koge and another club called Viborg and I got a different perspective of football,” Gordinho told the club media department.
“I learned a lot about adaptation and professionalism. To be professional, no matter the circumstances you face, there are so many things you have to adapt to and I think that is what kept me going.
“The opportunity came for me to come back to Cape Town City. The way they run the team and the players that they have, the foundations are there at the club and the team is in a good space.
“My biggest ambition is to help the team as much as possible to reach the objective goal for the end of the season. I think that’s the most important thing.”
Gordinho will only miss City's match against Royal AM on December 30 and will be available for other fixtures after.
Meanwhile, after signing Wayde Jooste, Kgotso Moleko and Mogamat de Goede, Maritzburg United are believed to be looking at bringing in a goalkeeper and have identified Daniel Akpeyi, who is currently without a team.
Elsewhere in the Motsepe Foundation Championship, Baroka are reportedly planning to terminate the contracts of Jackson Mabokgwane, Jerry Msane, Nkosinathi Ononogbu and Decide Chauke.
Experienced Gordinho aims to help City achieve goals
Defender back in SA after stint in Denmark
Image: Instagram
