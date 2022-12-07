×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Van Dijk is one up over Messi but still rates him best

Chilled Argentina skipper packs sucker punch, says Dutch captain

By Reuters - 07 December 2022 - 09:11
Netherlands' Virgil van Dijk, Tyrell Malacia and teammates during training.
Netherlands' Virgil van Dijk, Tyrell Malacia and teammates during training.
Image: Annegret Hilse

Doha – Netherlands captain Virgil van Dijk remains wary about the threat Lionel Messi poses when the Dutch go up against Argentina in Friday’s World Cup quarterfinals, even though he came out on the winning side the last time they met in club football.

Van Dijk called Messi the best player he had played against after his side Liverpool came back from a three-goal first-leg deficit to beat Barcelona on their way to winning the 2019 Champions League and has repeated the tribute in Qatar after the Dutch booked their last-eight spot.

“It is an honour to play against him,” said Van Dijk before deflecting any one-on-one comparisons ahead of the meeting at the Lusail Stadium.

“It is not me against him, or the Netherlands against him, but the Netherlands against Argentina.

“No one can do it on his own, we will have to come up with a good plan.”

That was certainly the case at the 2014 World Cup when Dutch coach Louis van Gaal had to prepare for the threat of Messi in the semifinals in Brazil, although they still ended on the losing side. What they learnt, however, was that defending against Messi is a collective task.

Then Messi had more of a playmaker role but had a centre-back assigned to man-mark him, plus also received special attention from Daley Blind, who was playing in central midfield and successfully cut off much of the Argentine's line of supply.

The South Americans won through though, progressing to the final following a penalty shootout after a goalless draw.

Blind is the only survivor in the Dutch team eight years on, but now plays as a left wing-back while the 35-year-old Messi has a different wandering striker role in a new-look Argentina side.

Van Dijk will add his own lessons from 2019, when Messi had sucker punched Liverpool with two quick goals as Barcelona beat them 3-0 in the first leg of their Champions League semifinal, although the first goal was a rebound and the second a sumptuous free kick.

Van Dijk and his teammates had the last laugh though, winning 4-0 at Anfield in the return and going on to beat Tottenham Hotspur in the final.

But Messi still left a strong impression on the Dutch centre-back.

"The difficult thing about him is when we are attacking, he is chilling somewhere in a corner or something," remembered Van Dijk.

"You have to be so very sharp in terms of defensive organisation. They always looked for him to try to make it difficult for us on the counter."

Brazil's quality is 'terrifying', says Croatia's Dalic

Croatia manager Zlatko Dalic described their World Cup quarter-final opponents Brazil as "terrifying" but backed his resolute side to rise to the ...
Sport
1 hour ago

Africa on fire: Morocco beat Spain on penalties to reach World Cup quarters

Morocco sensationally dumped Spain out of the World Cup in a last-16 penalty shootout on Tuesday.
Sport
12 hours ago

Germany team director Bierhoff quits after World Cup debacle

Germany team director Oliver Bierhoff has become the first casualty of their first-round World Cup exit in Qatar after agreeing to leave his post two ...
Sport
15 hours ago

WATCH | Cameroon boss Samuel Eto'o allegedly in altercation at World Cup

Samuel Eto'o, the former Cameroon striker and current president of the country's football federation, was involved in an altercation after Brazil's ...
Sport
19 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Confrontation caught on CCTV after alleged racism incident at Cape Town bar
‘Mkhwebane is intellectually unfit for her position’: Witness slams suspended ...