Sergio vows to help Spain's new brigade
World Cup winner says win over Costa Rica today vital
Image: Albert Gea
Doha - Spain captain Sergio Busquets said yesterday he was ready to channel his experience as the only remaining World Cup winner in the national team into helping his young team mates overcome their nerves at the tournament in Qatar.
A day before Spain open their campaign against Costa Rica, Busquets said he hoped to be a role model to the young players in the squad who include his Barcelona team mates Pedri, aged 19, and Gavi, 18.
"The World Cup is unique," Busquets told a news conference. "It's the biggest sporting event and sometimes the nerves get the better of you when you're young and you don't have much experience. I tell them we have to be faithful to our style of play and everything that we've been working on with our coach."
Busquets was part of the Spain team that won the 2010 tournament in South Africa under then coach Vicente del Bosque.
The current manager Luis Enrique has brought in a new generation of players, including some who were in the side that reached the semi-finals of Euro 2020 last year when they were eliminated on penalties by eventual winners Italy.
Busquets said getting a win in today's opening game against Costa Rica would help settle Spain's still relatively inexperienced team, which is the third youngest in Qatar.
Ahead lies the challenges of facing Germany and Japan in Group E.
Luis Enrique, also speaking to reporters, said striker Alvaro Morata and defender Dani Carvajal both had colds which he attributed to the air conditioning in Qatar, but said they were both likely to be available to play today.
Fixtures
Today: Morocco v Croatia (12pm); Germany v Japan (3pm); Spain v Costa Rica (6pm);Belgium v Canada (9pm)
Tomorrow: Switzerland v Cameroon (12pm); Uruguay v Korea Republic (3pm); Portugal v Ghana (6pm); Brazil v Serbia (9pm)
