Hervé Renard's Saudi Arabia blow lid off World Cup stunning Messi and Argentina

But Al-Shehri squeezed in an angled shot in the 48th minute after punishing poor Argentine defending. Saudi Arabia's fans were sent into delirium five minutes later as Al-Dawsari curled a stunning shot into the top corner from the edge of the area.

Argentina were on course to match Italy's record 37-match unbeaten run after the mercurial Messi opened his fifth and final World Cup by stroking home the early penalty.

But for three goals being chalked off for offside, one for Messi and two for Lauturo Martinez, Argentina would have been home and dry before half time but the game was turned on its head after the break in extraordinary fashion.