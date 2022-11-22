×

Soccer

Hervé Renard's Saudi Arabia blow lid off World Cup stunning Messi and Argentina

By Reuters - 22 November 2022 - 14:18
Saleh Al-Shehri of Saudi Arabia celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 1-1 in the Fifa World Cup Group C match against Argentina at Lusail Stadium on November 22 2022.
Image: James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Saudi Arabia produced one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history beating Argentina 2-1 in their Group C opener with goals by Saleh Al-Shehri and Salem Al-Dawsari stunning the favourites on Tuesday.

The 51st-ranked Saudis, coached by former winner of the Africa Cup of Nations with Zambia and Ivory Coast Hervé Renard, were trailing to Lionel Messi's 10th-minute penalty.

But Al-Shehri squeezed in an angled shot in the 48th minute after punishing poor Argentine defending. Saudi Arabia's fans were sent into delirium five minutes later as Al-Dawsari curled a stunning shot into the top corner from the edge of the area.

Argentina were on course to match Italy's record 37-match unbeaten run after the mercurial Messi opened his fifth and final World Cup by stroking home the early penalty.

But for three goals being chalked off for offside, one for Messi and two for Lauturo Martinez, Argentina would have been home and dry before half time but the game was turned on its head after the break in extraordinary fashion.

