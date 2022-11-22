×

Soccer

Man United make it official and cut relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo

By Reuters - 22 November 2022 - 20:01
Cristiano Ronaldo during a Portugal training session before the 2022 World Cup at Cidade do Futebol FPF in Oeiras, Portugal on November 15 2022. The player's club, Manchester United, have released him.
Image: Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo will leave with immediate effect, the Premier League team said on Tuesday, marking a bitter end to the Portugal captain's second spell at Old Trafford after he said he felt betrayed by the club.

“Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect.

“The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford, scoring 145 goals in 346 appearances, and wishes him and his family well for the future,” United said.

