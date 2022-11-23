×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Denmark held by fired-up Tunisia in opener

We played under par, accepts Kasper Hjulmand

By Reuters - 23 November 2022 - 09:26
Denmark's Simon Kjaer in action with Tunisia's Issam Jebali.
Denmark's Simon Kjaer in action with Tunisia's Issam Jebali.
Image: Molly Darlington

AL Rayyan - Substitute Andreas Cornelius hit the post and Denmark had a late penalty appeal turned down, while Tunisia wasted two clear chances in a 0-0 draw in their World Cup Group D opener at Education City Stadium yesterday.

Tunisia were roared on by their sizeable following in the 42,925 crowd, whose deafening whistles and roars gave energy to their side and helped secure what had seemed an unlikely point before kickoff, despite the fact they are unbeaten in nine of their last 10 internationals.

Denmark thought they should have had a penalty in stoppage time for handball that was checked at the VAR screen by referee Cesar Arturo Ramos, but he instead gave a free kick to Tunisia for a foul in the build-up.

"We played too nervously and too slow, and we didn't find ourselves in the first half," Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand told DR. "There was a period when we got into it but we were never calm and comfortable, that came later in the game. There's no doubt we played under par.

"It (qualifying from the group) has become complicated but it's not over. We are underway with the tournament, but our heads would have been a little higher with a better result."

Tunisia played with a tempo they will find hard to maintain through the group stages, but were good value for their point and showed a resilience that will be pleasing for coach Jalel Kadri.

Denmark would have hoped to create more chances, but their best came late in the second half when Cornelius only had to nod the ball over the line at the back post, but instead flicked it onto the woodwork.

In the context of the game, both might look at it as two points dropped, but Tunisia will certainly be the happier given the low level of expectation place on them – from outside their camp at least - going into the tournament.

They will face Australia next on Saturday, a game they will have targeted as their most winnable in the group, while Denmark meet defending champions France.

Lewandowski misses penalty as Poland and Mexico draw 0-0

Poland's Robert Lewandowski missed a penalty — and his chance to finally claim a World Cup tournament goal — in a 0-0 draw with Mexico on Tuesday ...
Sport
16 hours ago

Man United make it official and cut relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo will leave with immediate effect, the Premier League team said on Tuesday, marking a bitter end to the ...
Sport
18 hours ago

Hervé Renard's Saudi Arabia blow lid off World Cup stunning Messi and Argentina

Saudi Arabia produced one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history beating Argentina 2-1 in their Group C opener with goals by Saleh Al-Shehri and ...
Sport
1 day ago

Wales snatch draw with US thanks to late Bale penalty

Wales' all-time top scorer and talisman Gareth Bale scored a late penalty as the Welsh rallied in the second half to secure a 1-1 draw with the ...
Sport
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Military veterans call for pension and housing issues to be resolved
R10 000 bail for former Transnet legal executive accused of colluding with firm