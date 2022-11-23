AL Rayyan - Substitute Andreas Cornelius hit the post and Denmark had a late penalty appeal turned down, while Tunisia wasted two clear chances in a 0-0 draw in their World Cup Group D opener at Education City Stadium yesterday.
Tunisia were roared on by their sizeable following in the 42,925 crowd, whose deafening whistles and roars gave energy to their side and helped secure what had seemed an unlikely point before kickoff, despite the fact they are unbeaten in nine of their last 10 internationals.
Denmark thought they should have had a penalty in stoppage time for handball that was checked at the VAR screen by referee Cesar Arturo Ramos, but he instead gave a free kick to Tunisia for a foul in the build-up.
"We played too nervously and too slow, and we didn't find ourselves in the first half," Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand told DR. "There was a period when we got into it but we were never calm and comfortable, that came later in the game. There's no doubt we played under par.
"It (qualifying from the group) has become complicated but it's not over. We are underway with the tournament, but our heads would have been a little higher with a better result."
Tunisia played with a tempo they will find hard to maintain through the group stages, but were good value for their point and showed a resilience that will be pleasing for coach Jalel Kadri.
Denmark would have hoped to create more chances, but their best came late in the second half when Cornelius only had to nod the ball over the line at the back post, but instead flicked it onto the woodwork.
In the context of the game, both might look at it as two points dropped, but Tunisia will certainly be the happier given the low level of expectation place on them – from outside their camp at least - going into the tournament.
They will face Australia next on Saturday, a game they will have targeted as their most winnable in the group, while Denmark meet defending champions France.
Denmark held by fired-up Tunisia in opener
We played under par, accepts Kasper Hjulmand
