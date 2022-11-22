Dynamic England hit poor Iran for six

Doha - England got their World Cup campaign off to a flying start as they rattled in the goals past a shell-shocked Iran and cruised to an impressive 6-2 Group B victory yesterday in a timely return to form for Gareth Southgate's side.
England, semifinalists in 2018, came into the tournament without a win in six games, but a dynamic opening 45 minutes in which Jude Bellingham scored his first England goal, Bukayo Saka doubled the lead and Raheem Sterling grabbed a third set up a second-half stroll.
Saka's second goal allowed England to take their foot off the gas and opened the door for Iran to grab one back through Mehdi Taremi, before substitutes Marcus Rashford and Jack Grealish rounded off England's scoring.
Although Iran's Taremi grabbed another from the penalty spot in the 13th minute of stoppage time, bringing the total to an astonishing 26 minutes in both halves, England's work was done.
"We haven't played the best coming into the tournament. There was a lot of talk and speculation about our form but we showed everyone how much quality we have and what we can do," said Saka, whose last major tournament ended with him missing a penalty in the Euro 2020 final shootout.
Yet England manager Gareth Southgate was not getting carried away.
"I'm a miserable so and so, I should be more excited but I've got to keep the team on the right track and we will have to be better," he said, grumbling about the two goals conceded.
At a World Cup dominated by politics, despite Fifa's determination that the football should be left to do the talking, the buildup to the game was overshadowed by issues off the pitch.
England's captain Harry Kane had abandoned plans to wear a 'One Love' armband when Fifa made clear that those who bore the multi-coloured symbol of diversity and inclusion could be booked, with the striker opting for a Fifa-approved "No Discrimination" version.
The game eventually took centre stage and it was not long before England were in top gear.
"At the beginning it was clear the difference between high level competitive football... every single week and our players unfortunately they don't have the same experience," said Iran manager Carlos Queiroz.
Dynamic England hit poor Iran for six
Queiroz blames inexperience as Saka fires in a double
Image: Clive Brunskill
