Broos shows his hand as he announces Bafana starting XI to face Ghana
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has announced the names of the men he has entrusted with the responsibility of representing the nation when the national team battles Ghana in a crunch 2022 World Cup qualifier in Cape Coast on Sunday night.
Broos made three changes to the team that beat Zimbabwe 1-0 at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on Thursday and dropped Njabulo Ngcobo, Keagan Dolly and Evidence Makgopa for Victor Letsoalo, Siyanda Xulu and Ethan Brooks.
Makgopa may have been a forced change as the Bafana camp announced in the build up to the game that he took a slight knock at training on Saturday.
He was being monitored by team doctor Tshepo Molobi and a decision was to be made on whether he will play a role in the showdown against Ghana.
Pitch inspection at Cape Coast Stadium #WCQ #BafanaPride pic.twitter.com/kVYNRoXPD4— Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) November 14, 2021
A win or a draw will see Bafana safely through to the final round of qualifying for the global showpiece as Broos' charges are still perched at the summit of Group G, and with a three-point lead over second-placed rivals Ghana.
And while the South Africans have their destiny firmly in their hands, both teams will go into this encounter under a considerable amount of pressure.
Senegalese referee Maguette Ndiaye will officiate the match and he will be assisted by Samba Elhadji Malick (Assistant I), Camara Djibril (Assistant II), and Gueye Daouda (Fourth referee).
Lawson-Hogban Latre-Kayi Edzona from Togo has also been appointed as the Referee Assessor for the match. Kachalla Babagana Kalli from Nigeria is the Match Commissioner while Ghana’s Christian Baah serves as Covid-19 Officer.
Bafana XI: Ronwen Williams, Nyiko Mobbie, Victor Letsoalo, Siyanda Xulu, Ethan Brooks. Rushine de Reuck, Terrence Mashego, Percy Tau, Thibang Phete, Teboho Mokoena, Bongokuhle Hlongwane
Substitutes: Mothwa, Ngcobo, Dolly, Moddie, Blom, Zuke, Malepe, Lakay, Sithole, F. Lakay, Mdantsane, Donn, Bvuma