Broos shows his hand as he announces Bafana starting XI to face Ghana

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has announced the names of the men he has entrusted with the responsibility of representing the nation when the national team battles Ghana in a crunch 2022 World Cup qualifier in Cape Coast on Sunday night.

Broos made three changes to the team that beat Zimbabwe 1-0 at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on Thursday and dropped Njabulo Ngcobo, Keagan Dolly and Evidence Makgopa for Victor Letsoalo, Siyanda Xulu and Ethan Brooks.

Makgopa may have been a forced change as the Bafana camp announced in the build up to the game that he took a slight knock at training on Saturday.

He was being monitored by team doctor Tshepo Molobi and a decision was to be made on whether he will play a role in the showdown against Ghana.