Mane scores last-gasp penalty to secure Senegal win

Sadio Mane slotted home a penalty seven minutes into stoppage time to hand reigning African champions Senegal a narrow 1-0 win over Rwanda at home in their Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on Tuesday.

Senegal fielded a full-strength side, with Mane leading the attack, but had to wait until a minute before the final whistle to secure the win over the 136th-ranked team in their Group L clash at Dakar’s new stadium.

There were also wins for Burkina Faso, the Cape Verde Islands and Zambia as the qualifying competition for the 2023 finals in the Ivory Coast continued.

Senegal were supposed to play their match in Kigali but renovations to the stadium in the Rwanda capital saw the two associations agree to switch around their qualifiers, so that Rwanda will host Senegal at the end of the qualifying competition next March.

Senegal had begun the defence of the Cup of Nations crown that they won in February with a 3-1 victory over Benin in Dakar at the weekend, where Mane scored a hat-trick, including two spot-kicks.