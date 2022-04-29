Lentjies not perturbed as ex-cop Mammila takes bench

‘It’s a big plus for me to have him here’

Chippa United coach Kurt Lentjies has opened up about the controversial appointment of the club's administrator Morgan Mammila as his assistant.



“I have been working with him [Morgan] since I started on the 15th of November [last year]. It's a big plus for me to have Morgan on the bench. He used to sit in the stands but we would exchange ideas at halftime. Just to clarify the noise thing, the club felt we needed a second assistant with more eyes and more heads, together with coach Siya [Siyabulela Gwambi] and coach Swazi [Mswazi Tshabalala],” said Lentjies...