Soccer

Potter emphasises team first mentality as Chelsea keep winning against Milan

By Reuters - 12 October 2022 - 13:05
Chelsea manager Graham Potter applauds the fans following their side's victory against AC Milan in the Uefa Champions League group E match at Giuseppe Meazza Stadium in Milan on October 11 2022.
Image: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Chelsea head coach Graham Potter said he had developed a good understanding with his players and that their team first mentality was behind their winning run after they secured a 2-0 win at AC Milan in the Uefa Champions League on Tuesday.

Goals from Jorginho and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang saw Chelsea complete the double over Milan and record a fourth-straight victory. After a 1-0 defeat to Dinamo Zagreb in their opening match and a 1-1 draw with Salzburg in Potter's first game in charge, Chelsea now top Group E.

“It's just a process of trying to get to know them,” Potter said.

“We had a bit of time away because of the international break but we just worked hard behind the scenes in emphasising the importance of the group, emphasising the importance of the team, how we act.

“You can see the boys have got quality. They are a responsible group, are honest and open, and I really enjoy working with them.

“It's been a nice start for us and we need to carry on.”

Chelsea, who travel to Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday, lost right-back Reece James to a knee injury in the second half and Potter said it would be 24 to 48 hours before they would know how serious it is.

