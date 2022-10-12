“It is in the interest of the organisation to rescue the sinking entity. Satawu wrote to the president, minister of finance and minister of public enterprises seeking intervention as it noticed the management does not have a plan to rescue the entity. However, we are not going to compromise the workers in the process.
Striking Transnet workers welcome negotiations but reject offer
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Protesting Transnet workers have welcomed the progress in their salary negotiations, but are not ready to accept the company’s latest offer.
The South African Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu) and the United National Transport Union (Untu) told TimesLIVE there had been slight progress on Tuesday when picketing rules and picketing sites were agreed upon after intervention from the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA). That had been placed as the number one item on the agenda.
Members of both unions, along with minority unions, are picketing outside Transnet’s central offices in Bluff, south of Durban, on Wednesday.
Untu members have been on strike since last Thursday after a breakdown in wage increase negotiations with Transnet, while Satawu members joined on Monday.
They confirmed the state-owned enterprise had made a slightly improved offer on Tuesday.
“Yesterday the offer was between 4% and 5%. We are standing there because it is a staggered approach in terms of the interests of the employees. The lowest earners will get 5%,” said Dan Khumalo, Untu deputy general secretary.
According to a Satawu statement, the offer stood at a 4.25% increase for those in first-line management (grade G and H), 4.5% for junior staff (grade I and J) and 5% for general workers and drivers (grade K and L).
Housing , medical aid, acting, stand-by and night shift allowances were all proposed to increase by 1%.
“The union is rejecting the so-called revised offer by the employer. The employer is insulting us and our members because they know very well the inflation rate is 7.6%, and what the employer is offering is way below the inflation rate,” reads the statement.
