Alonso wants to leave Chelsea, says Tuchel

Defender Marcos Alonso was not included in Chelsea's line-up for their opening match of the Premier League season against Everton as he wants to leave the club, manager Thomas Tuchel said on Saturday.

"He asked to leave and we agreed to his wish," Tuchel told reporters after his team beat Everton 1-0 for their first victory at Goodison Park since 2017.

"That is why it would not have made sense to put him on the pitch."

The 31-year-old Alonso arrived at Stamford Bridge in 2016, being a central part of the team throughout the seasons.

Recently he has been linked to Barcelona by British media.