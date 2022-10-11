Failing to win the home leg of their CAF Confederation Cup second preliminary round clash against Zambian side Zesco United hasn’t demoralised Royal AM.
Royal and Zesco played to a goalless draw in the first leg at Moses Mabhida Stadium at the weekend. The second leg is at Ndola’s Levy Mwanawasa Stadium on Saturday (3pm). Royal assistant coach Abram “Wire” Nteo is optimistic they’ll win the second leg and book a berth in the group stages of this competition.
“I am happy with our performance [in the first leg] and I think we can build on it going into the second leg. It is going to be tough but we will go there and try to win. The aim is to go there and defend well because we know we always create chances. If we can just get one goal our lives will be easier,” Nteo said.
“We created enough chances to win the game, especially in the second half. I still believe a goalless draw is an advantage for us going into the second leg. Zesco are a good team but we believe we can go there and win the second leg.”
Nteo, who was in the dugout alone because head coach Khabo Zondo doesn’t have the required coaching badges to oversee CAF games, heaped praise on their goalkeeper, Xolani Ngcobo and 21-year-old midfielder Khulekani Shezi for their solid shifts against Zesco. The 29-year-old Ngcobo joined from second-tier outfit Uthongathi in the off season.
“I am happy with how he [Ngcobo] is growing. He hasn’t played many games in the top flight but already he’s showing that he is a good goalkeeper. What you see in games is what he’s doing at training every day. He really saved us today. I am also happy with the young boy Shezi. He’s coming from our Diski team... he’s a quality player,” Nteo said.
Nteo optimistic they'll win second leg of CAF tie against Zesco
Coach impressed by Ngcobo, Shezi's performances
Image: Darren Stewart
