At Loftus Versfeld Stadium
A rampant Mamelodi Sundowns thrashed La Passe of Seychelles 7-0 in the CAF Champions League second round first leg match at Loftus Versfeld yesterday.
Goals by Grant Kekana, Mothobi Mvala, Aubrey Modiba, a brace by Gaston Sirino, Sipho Mbule and Sphelele Mkhulise saw Sundowns take a commanding lead with the second leg still to come at Loftus on Friday.
This will rank as one of the highest scorers in the Champions League. In 2019, the Brazilians rewrote history when they recorded the biggest-ever victory in the competition when they beat another Seychelles side, Cote d’ Or, 11-1 in Pretoria to reach the group stages after winning 16-1 in aggregate.
The Brazilians' football yesterday was slick, incisive and ruthless in its execution as they scored with almost every attack.
The match was over at the interval as Sundowns had put in five goals against a side that offered nothing in this fixture.
The floodgates were opened just seconds into the match when Kekana towered above the defence in the six-yard area and nodded in the opener.
Mamelodi Sundowns hammer seven goals past hapless La Passe
Brazilians a sure bet to reach group stages again
La Passe could not get out of their half as Sundowns pinned them and hardly troubled goalkeeper Denis Onyango who was a spectator in the match.
La Passe left gaps at their back and Sundowns spotted that and made use of it. By the time the half-time whistle went and the score line was 5-0, the team from Seychelles were relieved as they could not cope with Sundowns' attack and high-pressure game.
La Passe hosted this fixture away from their own country as their home ground didn’t meet the requirements set out by the continent's mother body, CAF.
Sundowns took the advantage of playing the fixture at home and put the side to the sword and went into the interval with a commanding lead.
Sundowns continued where they left off in the second half as they looked to extend their lead.
La Passe could not make two passes together and every time they had the ball in their half they gave it away.
It was not long before Sundowns increased their lead as Sipho Mbule scored his first goal in Sundowns colours before the hour mark. Mkhulise scored the seventh goal late in the match.
