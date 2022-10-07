×

Letters

READER LETTER | Let citizens decide on return of death penalty

By READER LETTER - 07 October 2022 - 11:20
I am writing this email with the greatest of emotions triggered by so many sad gender-based violence stories that are our daily bread in Mzansi. But the story that finally pushed me over the edge is that of 15-year-old rape victim Zenizole Vena from Motherwell, Gqeberha (Sowetan, October 3).

It is actually amazing that with so many stats of GBVF (gender-based violence and femicide), no single leader has decided to do something tangible about this "virus" and try to get a vaccine for it. I mean, there are so many bills that are being passed for public comment, but neither Bheki Cele nor Ronald Lamola has seen the importance of asking the public's opinion about returning the death penalty to try and curb this sickness.

With that said, my honourable ministers, I am challenging you today to start a petition to bring back the noose asap!

Stephen Sphiwe Phiri, Rustenburg, North West

