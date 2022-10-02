×

Soccer

Death toll from Indonesian football stampede revised down to 125 - official

By Reuters - 02 October 2022 - 14:51
Arema football club supporters, known as Aremania, put a banner on a monument outside the Kanjuruhan stadium to pay condolence to the victims, after a riot and stampede following soccer match between Arema vs Persebaya outside in Malang, East Java province, Indonesia, October 2, 2022.
Image: REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
Image: REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

The death toll from a stampede at a soccer stadium in Indonesia’s East Java province has been revised down to 125, a government official said on Sunday.

East Java Deputy governor Emil Dardak said the data cross- checked from 10 hospitals in the area showed there were 125 fatalities. Earlier officials had put the figure as high as 174.

Reuters 

