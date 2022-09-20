AmaZulu coach Brandon Truter is not pressing any panic buttons yet, despite their dip in form that saw them fail to win any of their last four matches in the DStv Premiership.
Following their 0-1 defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Sunday, Truter, whose side have lost three in their last four matches, remained positive that they will turn it around soon and get back to winning ways.
“Coming into this game, Sundowns lost twice as well and they are the biggest team in SA, champions at the moment and former champions of the continent as well,” Truter explained.
“So everybody in the league has lost twice and this is our third one, and it could have gone either way. There are 22 games to play, so why should we panic at this stage? We have a good team and good structure, and we started like a house on fire. The losses we got boil down to mentality. At one stage Golden Arrows were last on the log and we lost that game.
“Chippa were last on the log and we lost that game, so it boils down to mentality and tactical execution and then getting the results and winning those types of games. If I’m under pressure, I am by myself to win games because I don’t like losing any games.”
Usuthu conceded late on Sunday to a Marcelo Allende strike and although goalkeeper Veli Motha should have done better to save the ball at his near post, Truter was satisfied with the commitment shown by his players.
“I’m satisfied with what the boys did against Sundowns. They executed the plan. The two losses came so quickly next to each other and all of the sudden in this league, you can be under pressure,” he said.
Truter convinced Usuthu will come right
AmaZulu haven’t won in four straight games
Image: Veli Nhlapo
