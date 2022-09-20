Tuks not ready to depart from ‘helicopter football’

University of Pretoria coach Tlisane Motaung says his side will stick to the formula that almost got them promoted to the DStv Premiership last season.
AmaTuks lost out on a place in the top flight in the final hurdle of the playoffs, losing to Swallows in the last match, and that saw them finish second in the mini-league. On their way to the playoffs, Motaung’s side played a style of football that proved too much to handle for sides in the NFD. Some called it one-way football or helicopter football, where basically, long balls are pumped to tall strikers and the runner fighting for the second ball.
When the university club were stripped of some of their core players in the winter transfer window, such as Keegan Allan, John Tshabalala and Etiosa Ighodaro, many teams in the Motsepe Foundation Championship would have thought they would let go of their style of play.
However, in the four games that AmaTuks have played this season, where they have won two and drawn two, teams have already started repeating the style of play deployed by AmaTuks.
“We had to stick to our formula that we used last season and look for personnel that will fit the system, and do a lot of coaching on the field, the analysis and bring stats to show them the possibilities, and try to maximise their potential,” said Motaung.
“We use our facilities, we try to use those facilities to assist to condition the players accordingly and give them the necessary support. The moment you bring in the right players who fit in how you want to play, the right mindset and then you do a lot in terms of coaching.
“Those that left the club created an opportunity for others and it will be up to the players to use the opportunity given to them. So we are okay with how we have started, we would have wanted to convert those draws into wins, but so far, it’s okay,” said Motaung.
Results: Cape Town Spurs 0 - 1 JDR Stars, NB La Masia1 - 1 Uthongathi, Black Leopards 0 - 1 Baroka, Magesi 2 - 1 Casric Stars, Hungry Lions 3 - 2 Platinum City Rovers, Pretoria Caillies 0 - 1 Pretoria University, TTM 2 - 0 Venda, All Stars 2 - 1 Polokwane City.
Tuks not ready to depart from 'helicopter football'
Coach happy to see new recruits adapting to system
