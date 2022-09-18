“The technical committee has made a recommendation to the NEC and provisionally Walter Steenbok has been approved by the NEC to be the new technical director,” Motlanthe said.
Former Chiefs and Sundowns scout appointed as Safa technical director
Image: SUPPLIED
The SA Football Association (Safa) has provisionally appointed former Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns scout Walter Steenbok as new technical director.
Safa held its first national executive committee (NEC) meeting since the association’s elective congress in June where president Danny Jordaan was re-elected by an overwhelming majority over Ria Ledwaba and Solly Mohlabeng.
In the Saturday meeting at Safa House in Johannesburg, Safa also confirmed the appointments of Linda Zwane (from Mpumalanga), former Sundowns boss Natasha Tsichlas (Gauteng) and Bennett Bailey (Western Cape) as the new vice-presidents.
Steenbok will be welcomed with excitement as Safa has been without a technical director after the federation parted ways with Neil Tovey in 2020.
“The technical committee has made a recommendation to the NEC and provisionally Walter Steenbok has been approved by the NEC to be the new technical director,” Motlanthe said.
“I’m saying provisionally because I must still meet with the incumbent, agree and after we have agreed we will finalise (appointment).”
The CEO also explained why there was a delay in appointing a new technical director, which is a key position in the association.
“When we appoint a technical director, a technical committee needs to sit and make a recommendation, unfortunately elections came and there was no NEC meeting to endorse what the technical committee has done.”
