Soccer

Struggling Arrows hope for first win against log topping Usuthu

Bragging rights at stake in Durban derby

24 August 2022 - 08:55
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Thabani Zuke of Golden Arrows.
Image: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images

Golden Arrows captain Thabani Zuke is convinced bagging that first win of the campaign will change their fortunes.

Arrows face city rivals AmaZulu at Princess Magogo Stadium, Durban, tonight (7.30pm). Abafana Bes'thende and Usuthu have contrasting fortunes thus far. The former is yet to win after four outings while the latter is unbeaten and top of the log from the same number of games. Arrows have drawn twice and lost twice. AmaZulu have managed three victories and a stalemate.

"We need that first win to turn the corner. It's not like we've been playing badly... our main undoing has been conceding silly goals. If we can be a bit tight at the back, we can start collecting points,'' Zuke told Sowetan yesterday.

Zuke also insisted they can't afford to lose another derby after being beaten by Richards Bay in their season opener.

"We can't afford to be beaten by AmaZulu, especially because we have already lost to Bay, who are our KZN rivals as well. The bragging rights are important because we have many teams in the province, so we will go all out,'' Zuke emphasised.

Arrows recently snatched experienced utility centre-back Gladwin Shitolo,33, to presumably plug the gap left by Nkosinathi Sibisi, who was sold to Orlando Pirates in the off season. Zuke believes Shitolo's arrival will help the side a great deal. 

"Gladwin's experience and  his leadership skills will help us a lot. He can play as a midfielder as well, so it's like we signed two players in him. He knows how Arrows play [as he was at the club on loan from Pirates for two loan stints between 2016 and 2020], so he should hit the ground running,'' Zuke noted.

On the other hand, Usuthu tactician Brandon "Brakkies" Truter expects Arrows to be a tough nut to crack, highlighting form will count for nothing tonight. He also underlined the importance of claiming the bragging rights. 

"Derbies are always tough. I think the form book or the log positions go out of the window. We'll be playing for pride and of course for the bragging rights of the province. This game also gives us an opportunity to keep our momentum,'' Truter said.

