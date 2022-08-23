“Cape Town City appeared before the DC to answer to charges of failing to obtain prior approval from the executive committee of the league before concluding a sponsorship agreement with a bank,” Majavu said.
“They pleaded not guilty, however after arguments they were convicted accordingly. They were further sanctioned a monetary amount of R50,000, half of which was suspended for 24 months on condition that during that period they are not found guilty of the same offence.
“They were also directed to pay the costs of the DC — approximately R100,000, however the league will conclude those and forward them to City for payment.”
City announced the deal with FNB on August 1.
They have been at loggerheads with the PSL over the deal as the league has questioned if it represents a conflict of interest with its Nedbank Cup sponsorship.
Cape Town City guilty in DC over FNB sponsorship, fined R25,000
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
Cape Town City were found guilty of concluding a deal with a sponsor without the Premier Soccer League’s (PSL) approval in a PSL disciplinary committee (DC) hearing on Monday evening.
PSL prosecutor Zola Majavu said City were fined R50,000, of which half (R25,000) was suspended for two years. The Cape club also had to pay costs.
This was for announcing their shirt sponsorship deal this month with FNB without seeking consent for it from the PSL executive committee, as per NSL Handbook rules.
Tinkler wary of creating panic in City camp
“Cape Town City appeared before the DC to answer to charges of failing to obtain prior approval from the executive committee of the league before concluding a sponsorship agreement with a bank,” Majavu said.
“They pleaded not guilty, however after arguments they were convicted accordingly. They were further sanctioned a monetary amount of R50,000, half of which was suspended for 24 months on condition that during that period they are not found guilty of the same offence.
“They were also directed to pay the costs of the DC — approximately R100,000, however the league will conclude those and forward them to City for payment.”
City announced the deal with FNB on August 1.
They have been at loggerheads with the PSL over the deal as the league has questioned if it represents a conflict of interest with its Nedbank Cup sponsorship.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos