I don't want to talk about it any more: SuperSport United CEO Matthews on rumours of club being on sale

“Right at the outset (of the rumours) in 2019 I issued a media release to say the club is not for sale and no-one has come to us to say it's for sale,” Matthews said on Thursday.

“I did that in 2019, I did it in 2020 and I did it last year. I'm doing it again in 2022. So it's very frustrating and disappointing in a way that such a media frenzy about this thing comes out of irresponsible and misinformed journalism.

“I'm even wasting time talking about it right now. The club is not being sold and we've said what we've had to say about it.”

Matthews revealed that the playing staff was getting worried about the reports of the club being sold and he had to assure them that it wasn't true.

“I put out a memo to the players a couple of days ago when the rumours first broke in case some of the players were feeling a bit edgy about it. Some had phoned me.

“It is destabilising and upsetting. And disappointing that people want to keep targeting the club as being for sale. I think you've heard from the chair (Khulu Sibiya) today (Thursday) that the club is not for sale and we can put it to bed now.