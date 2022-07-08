Keitumetse Lebaka named Gauteng Film Commission CEO

The Gauteng Film Commission (GFC) has appointed Keitumetse Lebaka as CEO.
She previously acted in the position from October 2020.
The commission said Lebaka's “tenure as the acting CEO and through her admirable efforts over this period, has proven herself an exemplary leader as she continues to help shape the way forward to positioning Gauteng as a global benchmark for filmmaking practices”.
GFC's chairperson Busisiwe Mhaga said she was excited: “After a diligent and rigorous process undertaken by the board, Keitumetse has deemed the most qualified and suitable candidate for the CEO role at GFC. We are excited about the new path the organisation will be embarking on with Keitumetse at the helm.”
Lebaka, a trained life coach and mentor, said: “I’m blessed to have had my work speak for itself and I’d like to contribute more towards the creative industry, ensuring continuous development and sustainability of the Gauteng film economy further than the 20 years the GFC has just turned.
“While I haven’t been with the agency for that long, having the title been made official is an incredible feeling and I look forward to expanding our centralised industry-intelligence hub.”
The GFC will hold it's inaugural discover summit in October.
The commission said the event set to revolutionise the local film industry, empower current and promising filmmakers, whilst also positioning Gauteng as a global film destination of choice.
Image: 123RF/JAGCZ
