×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

IN PICS | Flood victims gatecrash provincial council meeting in Durban demanding houses

22 June 2022 - 15:41
Orrin Singh Reporter
Flood victims protest at an ANC KwaZulu-Natal provincial council meeting in Mayville. They say they are tired of being housed in temporary shelters.
Flood victims protest at an ANC KwaZulu-Natal provincial council meeting in Mayville. They say they are tired of being housed in temporary shelters.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

More than 100 disgruntled community members from Mayville and surrounding areas gatecrashed a provincial council meeting in Durban on Wednesday demanding the government address their plight. 

Flood victims protest at an ANC KwaZulu-Natal provincial council meeting in Mayville, demanding houses.
Flood victims protest at an ANC KwaZulu-Natal provincial council meeting in Mayville, demanding houses.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

Members of council had to put matters on hold as community members sang and chanted struggle songs outside the provincial offices in Mayville, calling for houses which they claim the government has been slow to deliver after the deadly April floods. 

Thousands of people were displaced and close to 500 people killed when torrential rains caused severe flooding and mudslides throughout the province. 

Flood victims make their voices heard. They say they are tired of being housed in temporary shelters and the provincial government must speed up efforts to provide them with appropriate housing.
Flood victims make their voices heard. They say they are tired of being housed in temporary shelters and the provincial government must speed up efforts to provide them with appropriate housing.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

eThekwini took the brunt of the disaster, with the most people affected and killed in the deluge living in the metro. 

Public order police have since arrived on the scene.

Flood victims protest in Mayville. They are fed up with waiting for housing and say they are tired of being housed in temporary shelters.
Flood victims protest in Mayville. They are fed up with waiting for housing and say they are tired of being housed in temporary shelters.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

This is a developing story. 

TimesLIVE

Kheswa fights back after floods slow down his tourism business

Despite the recent heavy rains in KwaZulu-Natal causing widespread damage, a young entrepreneur is urging people not to give up on their dreams of ...
SebenzaLIVE
1 day ago

Monsoon floods kill 42 people, millions stranded in Bangladesh, India

At least 25 people were killed by lightning or landslides over the weekend in Bangladesh while millions were left marooned or homeless in low-lying ...
News
3 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Alleged CCTV footage of Ramaphosa burglary released
Malema testifies in assault case: 'A humiliation and violation of my dignity'