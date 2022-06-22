IN PICS | Flood victims gatecrash provincial council meeting in Durban demanding houses
More than 100 disgruntled community members from Mayville and surrounding areas gatecrashed a provincial council meeting in Durban on Wednesday demanding the government address their plight.
Members of council had to put matters on hold as community members sang and chanted struggle songs outside the provincial offices in Mayville, calling for houses which they claim the government has been slow to deliver after the deadly April floods.
Thousands of people were displaced and close to 500 people killed when torrential rains caused severe flooding and mudslides throughout the province.
eThekwini took the brunt of the disaster, with the most people affected and killed in the deluge living in the metro.
Public order police have since arrived on the scene.
This is a developing story.
TimesLIVE
