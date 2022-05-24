Baroka chair Mphahlele accepts personal blame for club’s relegation

“If I panicked and took action too early and things went bad I will be blamed, and if I took action too late with things having gone bad, I am also the one to be blamed.

“If I didn’t take action at all I am also to blame. I am not going to say, 'This one did this and that one did that' — they were working under me and I am the one who should have provided leadership.”

Mphahlele said Baroka will try to bounce back immediately from the NFD.

“I am consoling myself that this is how football goes, every season someone must be relegated. It is not because of bad luck, if you didn’t take your chances during the season you will be relegated.

“It will be very good to come back as speedily as possible, we are going to try hard to come back. We just need to work smarter and be proactive, sometimes you see something happening but you hope that things will work out and they don’t work out.”

