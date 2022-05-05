Kaizer Chiefs star Dolly compares Arthur Zwane with Stuart Baxter
They are two different characters, but Kaizer Chiefs are used to caretaker coach Arthur Zwane so have not had too much of a transition to make in the weeks since he took over from sacked head coach Stuart Baxter, says midfield star Keagan Dolly.
Chiefs struggled in their first few games under co-coaches Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard, losing three before they finally notched a win — 1-0 in their DStv Premiership clash against Marumo Gallants at FNB Stadium on Tuesday night.
Former Montpellier player Dolly scored the winner in that game, which fourth-place Amakhosi hope will give them greater confidence to take into their clash against already-crowned champions Mamelodi Sundowns at FNB on Sunday (5.30pm).
“They are two different people,” Dolly said, asked to compare 48-year-old Zwane and 68-year-old Baxter.
Apart from the 20 years difference between the coaches, Zwane, previously a coach in Chiefs’ youth structures, has shown a greater belief in trusting some of his ex-academy products in the starting XI.
The former stylish Jomo Cosmos and Chiefs winger has also tried to implement a more expressive style of play, though has had his struggles with that effort.
Dolly said the adjustment has not been too much of an ask for the players, because Zwane was Baxter’s assistant and served as a caretaker briefly in 2021-2022 when the head coach had Covid-19.
“I think not much has changed, because coach Arthur worked with coach Stuart and was always there to help us on the sides.
“We’re just trying to carry on with the Kaizer Chiefs philosophy and keep on playing the way Chiefs want to play.
“Coach Arthur is not only a coach, he’s a friend, he’s a person who you can go to with anything.
“It’s not much of a change for us. We got used to both coaches. And you can see the boys are responding well to coach Arthur.
“We’re looking forward to working with coach Arthur, helping each other and growing. You can see coach Arthur is learning and the players are trying to learn from him, so it’s a good working environment for us.”
Ex-Sundowns star Dolly was asked what it will take for ailing Amakhosi to reverse their appalling run of their now-seventh season without a trophy.
“I think the players have to start understanding that sometimes nice football won’t win us games. Sometimes we’ll have to fight as a team and be a unit on the field.
“Sometimes the tactics won’t come out the way we planned and it’s up to us as players to see that and come together on the field. We can’t wait for the coaches to tell us at half time.
“I think at times we have allowed one mistake and got down about it and started panicking. Not doing that comes with experience.
“This season has passed — we’re focusing on the last three games and want to do well in them to build on for the future.
“Once we understand that we need to stick together as the whole club, things will work out for us.”
