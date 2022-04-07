No hearing date yet for PSL’s case against Kaizer Chiefs at high court

No date has been set yet for a hearing, but court papers have been issued in the review case between the Premier Soccer League and Kaizer Chiefs regarding two league matches the club failed to honour in December.

TimesLIVE understands that papers have been issued to the parties involved in the case at the South Gauteng High Court.

No court date would seem a concern to domestic football as the DStv Premiership season ends on May 21, in just six weeks' time.

Chiefs won an arbitration hearing at the SA Football Association on March 18 for the matches — at home to Cape Town City on December 4 and away against Lamontville Golden Arrows in Durban on December 8 — to be played.

This negated a PSL disciplinary committee hearing which had been postponed pending the arbitration outcome, where Amakhosi could have had three points deducted for each match for failing to honour the games.

The PSL has taken that arbitration decision on review to the high court.

Chiefs missed the games amid an outbreak of 31 cases of Covid-19 at the club, which grew to more than 50, and saw the club apply to the PSL for a postponement of their December matches.

The PSL football department, and then its executive committee, rejected Chiefs’ application, a decision the club took to arbitration.

Chiefs said on March 23 they were “shocked and bewildered” the league had decided to take the matter to the high court. The PSL did not make an official announcement on that decision taken after a meeting of its executive committee.

The outcome of the review can have a major affect on Chiefs' 2021-2022 league season, where they are in third place from 22 matches. Six points deducted would make it difficult for Chiefs to end second and clinch a place in next season's Caf Champions League.

TimesLIVE

