×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Culture

Cassper and Naakmusiq confident ahead of tonight's face-off

Both musicians say they feel confident in their strategy to win

09 April 2022 - 13:43
Masego Seemela Online journalist

With just a few hours left until Cassper Nyovest and Anga “Naakmusiq” Makubalo head to the boxing ring for the most spoken about  fight, both musicians say they feel confident in their strategy to win the title.

Crowds of fans, celebrities and influencers have all gathered at Sun City in the North West for the weekend to witness history in the making of SA’s very first celebrity face-off. ..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

eThekwini mayor briefs media
NASA astronaut speaks about spending 355 days in space