Cassper and Naakmusiq confident ahead of tonight's face-off

Both musicians say they feel confident in their strategy to win

With just a few hours left until Cassper Nyovest and Anga “Naakmusiq” Makubalo head to the boxing ring for the most spoken about fight, both musicians say they feel confident in their strategy to win the title.



Crowds of fans, celebrities and influencers have all gathered at Sun City in the North West for the weekend to witness history in the making of SA’s very first celebrity face-off. ..