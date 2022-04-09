Cassper and Naakmusiq confident ahead of tonight's face-off
Both musicians say they feel confident in their strategy to win
With just a few hours left until Cassper Nyovest and Anga “Naakmusiq” Makubalo head to the boxing ring for the most spoken about fight, both musicians say they feel confident in their strategy to win the title.
Crowds of fans, celebrities and influencers have all gathered at Sun City in the North West for the weekend to witness history in the making of SA’s very first celebrity face-off. ..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.