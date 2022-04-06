‘Petro not a weak opponent’, warns Sundowns coach Mokwena

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Rulani Mokwena has warned that while Petro de Luanda may not have a rich and glittering history in the Caf Champions League, they are no pushovers.

Sundowns, the 2016 Champions League winners, were drawn against Petro of Angola in the quarterfinals of the continental competition in Cairo on Tuesday.

The first legs of the quarterfinals will be played on April 15 and 16 and the second legs are scheduled for a week later.

This is the first time the Angolan team features in the knockouts of the competition after their attempts in the past two seasons ended in the group stages.

Mokwena has shed some light on Downs' opponents, who are eager to make a name for themselves by stunning well-known and feared teams in the tournament.

“We accept we could have faced any other strong side. Petro are a very strong side, with good Champions League experience,” Mokwena said after the draw.

“They have been in the Champions League for three years in a row, although the last two times they couldn’t pr0gress from the group stages.

“This is their first time in the quarterfinals and what we have seen this season is that they are a very capable team.”

Petro finished as runners of Group D, which was won by twice champions Wydad Athletic of Morocco, while five-time winners and Egyptian powerhouse Zamalek failed to progress from the group.

On their way to the knockouts, Petro won against Wydad and avoided defeat to Zamalek as both their fixtures against the Cairo giants ended in draws.

“They scored nine goals in this year’s group stage fixtures and they’ve conceded eight,” Mokwena said.

“Although that seems like a huge number [to concede], there was that dead-rubber match against Wydad where they conceded five.

“But to accumulate 11 points in a difficult group this season means that they are a very good team. They already sit on top of the log [the league] in Angola.

“We already know a bit about them, and we’ve seen Tiago [Azulao], who is their top scorer in the Champions League with four goals, and Jaredi [Teixeira], who is dribbling winger with the highest number of assists [three].

“Everything goes through William Soares, the defensive midfielder. He is the player who pulls the strings and influences the dynamics of the team.

“So we got a bit of intel, but of course there’s still a bit of work to be done prior to getting there and we have important matches in the domestic league and Nedbank Cup.”

The good thing about Sundowns being pitted against Petro is that it negates the travel headache as they take a comfortable, direct flight from Johannesburg to Luanda, Angola.

Mokwena said Down' immediate priority is pushing closer to wrapping up a fifth DStv Premiership title in succession.

Sundowns face Swallows FC at Dobsonville Stadium on Wednesday (7.30pm).

The two teams face contrasting fortunes as the Birds are fighting to move away from the relegation zone while Sundowns are 11 points clear of second-placed Royal AM at the top.

Swallows are 15th in the standings and a point above last-placed Baroka FC, who prop up the table with 17 points.