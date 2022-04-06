‘What we are watching in the PSL is not football’, says Masibusane Zongo

“What we are watching in the PSL now is not football,” Zongo said.

“I am sorry for talking like that, and I hope amajita [the guys] will forgive me. I hope they’ll be honest with themselves because some of the players we watch today, haai [no man].”

Zongo said he finds it hard to watch the DStv Premiership because it is not exciting for him.

“I don’t watch the PSL at the moment. What I am going to watch? Our style of football has changed. Those who came before us used to watch skillful players like Teenage Dladla and other top players of that generation.

“The problem is the style being played at the moment. That’s why the PSL is average, because we have average players. Look at the national team, there are players like Haashim Domingo at Sundowns and he is not even in the national team and that boy is a star.

“We have players like Sphelele Mkhulise but they are not in the national team. What I am saying is that the level of football in the country has gone down significantly.

“Football used to be nice at the time when we had players like the late Isaac 'Shakes' Kungwane, Jabulani Mendu, Teko Modise, Reneilwe Letsholonyane, Emmanuel “Scara” Ngobese, Masibusane Zongo, Junior Khanye, Jabu Mahlangu, Skapie Malatsi and others. That was football at its best.”

“These days, I’ll rather watch overseas football than the PSL. From my time when I was a ball boy at SuperSport, I watched guys like Teko and I used to enjoy football but now it's no longer the same.

“There is no football now. When you want to watch football you must watch [Mamelodi] Sundowns. Sundowns is the only team I enjoy watching because they play good football. Orlando Pirates are on and off and I don’t even watch [Kaizer] Chiefs. I just can’t.”