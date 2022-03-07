Hands off Parker, Baxter orders Amakhosi fans

Bernard Parker’s man-of-the-match display in Kaizer Chiefs’ 2-1 win over Soweto rivals Orlando Pirates has left his coach Stuart Baxter feeling vindicated, vowing to continue challenging Mamelodi Sundowns in the title fight.

Parker, who’s been one of the most vilified Chiefs players amid the club’s prolonged trophy drought, had a solid game on Saturday at Orlando Stadium. The veteran utility attacker assisted Reeve Frosler to score Amakhosi’s first goal in the 18th minute.

Kwame Peprah equalised for the Sea Robbers early in the second stanza before Eric Mathoho’s header from a corner kick sealed the deal for the visitors in the 81st minute. Baxter urged people to now stop criticising Parker, suggesting the abuse the player always gets was unwarranted.

“Bernard Parker probably gave one of the best performances I’ve seen of a PSL player today. Talk of him being too old [he turns 36 next week Wednesday], I think people should absolutely put that one away for a while anyway because if he plays like that he can hurt any team in the PSL,” said Baxter.

“Bernard ran more than anybody else in the team today. He ran over 13km. David Beckham before the high heavens ran 12.4 against Greece in a World Cup qualifier for England. Bernard is a marvellous human being.”

Having said before the derby that he thinks they’re the only team that can give Sundowns a run for their money in the title race, Baxter emphasised they’ll continue putting pressure on the Brazilians as they feel they have a chance to topple them.

“We’re going to breathe down their [Sundowns’] neck as long as we can, as hard as we can so that when we actually play them that it means something. Every win we get prolongs that possibility that we could be breathing down their neck,” insisted Baxter.

Chiefs were dealt double blows when Khama Billiat and Leonardo Castro were forced off with hamstring strains. Billiat was replaced by Kearyn Baccus in the 39th minute while Castro, who had just replaced Lebogang Manyama at halftime, saw his spot being taken by Kgaogelo Sekgota three minutes post the hour-mark.

“Both of those injuries were very disappointing because when you work at an elite club, your biggest enemy is substituting through injuries. This means there’s something not right with our loading. I am guessing they won’t be training for a week at least,” Baxter stated.