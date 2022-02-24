PSL prosecutor Majavu updates on Chiefs and other disciplinary cases

Premier Soccer League (PSL) prosecutor Zola Majavu says the case between Kaizer Chiefs and the league is likely to be postponed further as arbitration is yet to be finalised.

A disciplinary committee hearing against Chiefs for the matches they missed due to Covid-19 in December will take place on Friday.

“The matter concerning Kaizer Chiefs will be indeed before the disciplinary committee on February 25 2022 where it may well be postponed further on the basis that the arbitration has yet to be finalised,” said Majavu.

“However, the matter must still be ventilated before the PSL disciplinary committee which would then give further directives as it may deem fit.”

Chiefs had on December 3 requested the PSL to have four of their preceding matches postponed due to an outbreak of 31 cases of Covid-19, which apparently grew to more than 50 cases, and which the club said required them to shut down their headquarters at Naturena and send staff, players and coaches to isolate.

The application was rejected by the PSL's football department, then referred to the executive committee, which also turned it down.

Chiefs have appealed against that decision at arbitration at Safa and that is where the matter is now.

Majavu has already indicated that the league want the Chiefs disciplinary matter to be resolved speedily to avoid it causing any interference with the end of the Premiership season in May. The advocate gave updates on matters the PSL’s disciplinary committee is seized with and revealed he has thrown the rule book at Chippa United for fielding an ineligible player, and several other clubs for various transgressions.

“I can confirm that earlier this [Wednesday] afternoon I preferred charges on behalf of the League against Chippa United FC as the first respondent as well as Ridwaan Serfontein on the basis that he was fielded in the fixture on February 19 2022 when he was clearly a defaulter having received four yellow cards preceding the day on which he was fielded, and having been so notified by the league of the cautions report and status,” Majavu said.

“The hearing [for Chippa] has been enrolled for March 3 2022 at 8pm. Once that matter is finalised I will thereafter provide the outcome of the disciplinary hearing.”

Majava added that there were four clubs that were reprimanded for failing to provide non-contact soap and dispensers in dressing rooms.

“The clubs have been issued with formal letters of reprimand for failure to comply with Covid-related protocols.

“Even though the league has not issued them with fines, we regarded the matter sufficiently important to bring to the attention of the affected clubs so that in future, should they not heed the warning, formal charges will be preferred against them.

“For transparency, the aggressions simply relate to failure to provide the non-contact soap or drier dispensers in the change rooms.”